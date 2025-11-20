John N. Bailey, 63 of New Haven and a longtime resident of Bluffton, passed away on Monday afternoon, Nov. 17, 2025, at his residence in New Haven.

John was born on Jan. 19, 1962, in Columbus, Ohio, to Carolyn Sue Hankins.

He attended Bluffton High School and worked for the last 12+ years at REA Magnet Wire in New Haven. He enjoyed working hard and found time to enjoy fishing and astrology. He loved Ford trucks and spent many hours tinkering in the garage and working on his and his friends cars.

Survivors include his children, Sandra (Gene) Fisher of Fort Wayne, Matthew (Jennifer) Bailey of California, Jonathan Bailey of Bluffton and Christopher Vincent of Crowley, Lousianna; along with 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings, Lorraine K. Wills of Jeffersonville, Ohio, Charles (Jayne) Barnes of Bluffton and Christina (David Pietz) Barnes of Rochester, along with several nieces and nephews.

John in preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Red” and Carolyn Barnes and Alfred G. Bailey.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, following visitation, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Prospect Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.