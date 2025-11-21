Jerry Lee Hatfield, 86, of Ossian, passed away peacefully on Nov. 17, 2025. He was born on Aug. 31, 1939, and lived a life marked by devotion to family, service, craftsmanship and simple joys.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Sandra Lee (Adams) Hatfield; his sister, Jean Hummel; his daughter, Debra Hatfield Kelly, and her husband, Thomas J. Kelly; and his son, James Allen Hatfield, and his wife, Reva Dawn Hatfield. He was a proud grandfather to Dr. Meghan Kelly, Lauren (Mitch) Haifley, and Adam (Cameron) Kelly and a cherished great-grandfather to five beautiful great-granddaughters.

Jerry honorably served in the Air National Guard, including time stationed in France. He had a lifelong passion for aviation and especially enjoyed flying model airplanes as a dedicated member of the Fort Wayne Flying Circuits. A gifted craftsman, Jerry retired in 2001 after 29 years with J.B. Tool & Die, where he worked as a respected journeyman tool and die maker. He was also a longtime member of the First Baptist Church of Ossian, where he found fellowship and faith. Jerry will be remembered for his steady spirit, gentle humor, love of flight and deep devotion to his family. His legacy lives on in the generations who loved him.

Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill Street, Ossian, IN 46777, with visitation to begin two hours prior to the service. Burial will be at Oak Lawn Cemetery.

Preferred memorials, in memory of Jerry, may be made to Solace Hospice. To leave condolences, please visit www.elzey-patterson-rodak.com.