Christopher Wayne Pease, 46, of rural Bluffton, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 16, 2025.

Chris was born in Bluffton on Feb. 24, 1979, to Robert “Rob” W. and Carol Ann (Taylor) Pease. Chris is survived by his father, Rob, of Petroleum. Chris married Lee Ann Holloway in Liberty Center on Aug. 27, 2005; she survives.

A 1998 graduate of Southern Wells High School, Chris was a life-long farmer, helping his dad with the family farming business. He also raised cows and attended Petroleum Community Church. Chris loved his family and was a devoted father who did his best to never miss any of his daughter’s activities and sporting events.

In addition to his wife and father, Chris is survived by his two daughters, Marianne and Carly Pease, both of Bluffton; a sister, Brandi Speece of Petroleum; two stepsisters, Danika (Casey) Springer of Monroe and Tylar (Drew) Klosterman of Berne; and his grandmother, Diane Pease.

Chris was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Ann Taylor; along with grandparents, Carl Pease and Randy and Carol Taylor.

Visitation will be Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m., at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton. Services will be held on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home, with one hour of visitation prior to the service. Pastor Greg Andrews will officiate. Burial will follow at Stahl Cemetery in Wells County.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wells County 4-H.

