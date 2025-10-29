TO THE OWNERS OF THE
WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL
INTERESTED PARTIES
NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE
By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2505-MF-000011 wherein Freedom Mortgage Corporation was Plaintiff, and The Unknown Heirs at Law of Sandra L. Carter, deceased, and Occupant(s) of 212 E Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, were Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 10th day of December 2025, at the hour of 1:00 PM or as soon thereafter as is possible, at Wells County Courthouse, 102 W Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.
The east half of Lot Numbered One Hundred Six (106) as known and designated on the recorded plat of the Town, now City, of Bluffton.
More commonly known as: 212 E Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714
Parcel No.: 90-08-04-539-070.000-004
Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.
Alan W. McEwan
24051-49
Doyle & Foutty, P.C.
41 E Washington Street
Suite 400
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Scott Holliday
Sheriff of Wells County
Harrison Township
212 E Washington Street
Bluffton, IN 46714
Street Address
The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street addressed published herein
NOTICE
DOYLE & FOUTTY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR
nb 10/15, 10/22, 10/29
