TO THE OWNERS OF THE

WITHIN DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE AND ALL

INTERESTED PARTIES

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

By virtue of a certified copy of a decree to me directed from the Clerk of Circuit Court of Wells County, Indiana, in Cause No. 90D01-2505-MF-000011 wherein Freedom Mortgage Corporation was Plaintiff, and The Unknown Heirs at Law of Sandra L. Carter, deceased, and Occupant(s) of 212 E Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, were Defendants, requiring me to make the sum as provided for in said Decree with interest and cost, I will expose at public sale to the highest bidder, on the 10th day of December 2025, at the hour of 1:00 PM or as soon thereafter as is possible, at Wells County Courthouse, 102 W Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714, the fee simple of the whole body of Real Estate in Wells County, Indiana.

The east half of Lot Numbered One Hundred Six (106) as known and designated on the recorded plat of the Town, now City, of Bluffton.

More commonly known as: 212 E Washington Street, Bluffton, IN 46714

Parcel No.: 90-08-04-539-070.000-004

Together with rents, issues, income, and profits thereof, said sale will be made without relief from valuation or appraisement laws.

Alan W. McEwan

24051-49

Doyle & Foutty, P.C.

41 E Washington Street

Suite 400

Indianapolis, IN 46204

Scott Holliday

Sheriff of Wells County

Harrison Township

212 E Washington Street

Bluffton, IN 46714

Street Address

The Sheriff’s Department does not warrant the accuracy of the street addressed published herein

NOTICE

DOYLE & FOUTTY, P.C. IS A DEBT COLLECTOR

nb 10/15, 10/22, 10/29

