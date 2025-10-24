STATE OF INDIANA )

) SS:

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CASE NO.

90D01-2510-MI-000021

IN RE: THE NAME CHANGE OF: )

RACHEL LEAH FRANKLIN )

NOTICE OF HEARING

Notice is hereby given that Petitioner, Rachel Leah Franklin, in person and by her attorney, Catherine S. Christoff, filed a Verified Petition for Change of Name to change Petitioner’s name from Rachel Leah Franklin to Rachel Leah Gamble.

The petition is scheduled for hearing in the Wells Circuit Court on January 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., which is more than thirty (30) days after the Third Notice of Publication. Any person has the right to appear at the hearing and to file written objections on or before the hearing date. The parties shall report to Wells Circuit Court, 102 W. Market Street, Room 301, Bluffton, IN 46714.

October 14, 2025

Date

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court

PROOF OF NOTICE UNDER TRIAL RULE 72(D)

A copy of the entry was served either by mail to the address of record, deposited in the attorney’s distribution box, or personally distributed to the following persons:

Copies to:

Catherine S. Christoff, Esq., cathy@christofflaw.com

DATE OF NOTICE: ________

INITIAL OF PERSON WHO NOTIFIED PARTIES: ___ COURT ___ CLERK ___ OTHER

nb 10/17,10/24, 10/31

hspaxlp