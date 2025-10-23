NOTICE OF DETERMINATION

Pursuant to Indiana Code § 6-1.1-20-5, notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees of the Norwell Community Schools has preliminarily determined to issue bonds in one or more series in the aggregate amount not to exceed $2,655,000 to fund the proposed renovation of and improvements to facilities throughout the School Corporation, including site improvements and the purchase of technology, equipment and buses.

Dated: October 16,2025

/s/ Secretary, Board of School

Trustees Norwell

Community Schools

oj, nb 10/16, 10/23

hspaxlp