Home RSS Ossian adopts 2026 budget, discusses pavilion rental Ossian adopts 2026 budget, discusses pavilion rental October 14, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Ossian Town Council… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 10-14-2025 Sports Bluffton places 2nd in ACAC, Kunkel wins Tiger girls title for first time since 1998 RSS LiGHT awards over $11K in grants