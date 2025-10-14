Lisa A. Anderson, 58, of Bluffton, passed away early Saturday morning, Oct. 11, 2025, at Parkview Randallia Hospital, in Fort Wayne.

She was born on July 15, 1967, in Bluffton to Harold D. and Judith Kay (Robles) Wheeler and graduated from Bluffton High School with the class of 1985. Lisa worked for many years in the medical field. She was a dedicated hard worker and enjoyed spending time with her family at, especially at the lakes.

Survivors include her mother, Judith Kay Wheeler of Bluffton and two children: Brandon (Tassy) Wheeler of Leo and April (Heath) Alig of Keystone. Lisa was a loving grandma to six grandchildren, Bricen Alig, Brayton Wheeler, Oakley Wheeler, Piper Wheeler, Destiny Alig and Landen Alig. She is also survived by two brothers, Kirk D. (Kathy) Wheeler of Colorado and Keith D. Wheeler of Ossian, and her companion, Mike Colligan of Fort Wayne along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, Harold D. Wheeler.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, 2025, at the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton with Pastor Tony Robles and her daughter, the Rev. April Alig officiating. Burial will follow at Six Mile Cemetery in Bluffton.

Visitation will take place from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 14, 2025, at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Memorials may be made to help the family at this time.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share memories and online condolences to the family at www.thomarich.com.