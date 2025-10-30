Home Sports Bluffton coach Kunkel named Colts Coach of the Week Bluffton coach Kunkel named Colts Coach of the Week October 30, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Bluffton’s football head… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR RSS A look at the Bluffton-Wells County Animal Shelter’s budget and negotiations Sports Bluffton releases information for fans about sectional game Sports High School Calendar: 10-30-2025