NOTICE OF HEARINGS

Pursuant to Indiana Code§ 20-26-7-37 and Indiana Code§ 6-1.1-20-3.1, notice is hereby given that the Board of School Trustees (the “Board”) of the Norwell Community Schools will meet at 5:30 p.m. on August 26, 2025 and at 5:30 p.m. on September 9, 2025, at Norwell High School, 1100 E US Hwy 224, Ossian, Indiana to hold public hearings. On August 26, 2025, the Board will hold a public hearing to discuss and hear objections and support regarding the proposed renovation of and improvements to facilities throughout the School Corporation, including site improvements and the purchase of technology, equipment and buses (collectively, the “Project”). On September 9, 2025, the Board will hold a second public hearing to discuss and hear objections and support regarding the proposed Project and will also consider the adoption of a resolution making a preliminary determination to issue bonds to finance the Project. The meetings will also be available to stream live from www.nwcs.k12.in.us. You are invited to attend and participate in the public hearings.

Dated August 14, 2025.

/s/ Secretary,

Board of School Trustees

Norwell Community Schools

