Notice of Vacancy:At-Large School Board Member

The Bluffton-Harrison Metropolitan School District (BHMSD) is seeking letters of interest from eligible individuals residing within Harrison Township to fill an at-large school board member vacancy.

Interested candidates should submit their letters of interest addressed to Dr. Brad Yates, Superintendent, via one of the following methods:

Email: byates@bhmsd.org

In Person or Mail: Bluffton-Harrison MSD Administration Building

805 E Harrison St, Bluffton, IN 46714

The deadline to submit letters of interest is Monday, August 25, 2025 by 4:00 p.m.

For more information, please contact Dr. Brad Yates at the email provided above or contact the BHMSD office at 260-824-2620.

nb 8/14

hspaxlp