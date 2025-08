INCIDENTS City: Thursday, 12:47 p.m., 400 block of West Silver Street. Juvenile complaint. Unable to locate. Thursday, 1:06 p.m., 700 block of East Dustman Road. Vehicle crash. Thursday, 1:08 p.m., Clark Avenue and Horton Street. Driver cited for failure to yield right of way. Thursday, 2:21 p.m., 100 block of West Spring Street. Vehicle crash….

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here