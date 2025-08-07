Melanie Shockome of Huntington, beloved daughter, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at the age of 54 at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

Melanie was born at Lutheran Hospital on Fairfield Ave in Fort Wayne on April 15, 1971. She married George Donaldson who passed in 2008, and her second marriage was to Joe Shockome on Oct. 16, 1998, and he passed on Feb. 13, 2022, from Covid.

Melanie graduated from Huntington North High School in 1990 and was in the Marching Band that went to Washington, D.C., for the Inauguration of Vice President Dan Quayle. Melanie worked as a CNA at Millers Merry Manor in the ’90s and then became a QMA in the 2000s. She later worked at Unilever as a Security Guard for many years before becoming disabled. She attended the Healing Waters Ministry in Mt. Etna.

Melanie is the daughter of Edwin (Carolyn) Rahn of Ossian and Phyllis Johnson Rahn Ness of Huntington. She is survived by her parents, son, David Donaldson of Huntington; brother Eric (Jackie) Rahn of Tyler, Texas; nephew, Christopher Rahn of Tyler, Texas; and two grandsons, Orlando Donaldson and David Donaldson Jr.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Richard and Ireta Rahn, and Grover and Draxie Johnson all of Huntington.

Her final resting place will be in the Clear Creek Cemetery next to her beloved husband Joe Shockome, at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug, 11, 2025, with Pastor Wayne Couch officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to McElhaney Funeral Home or The Healing Waters Ministry both can be mailed to McElhaney Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson Street, Huntington, IN 46750.

McElhaney Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaneyhartfuneralhome.com