Joyce A. Frazier, 82, a resident of Bluffton, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025, at Lake Meadows Senior Assisted Living in Fishers, Indiana.

Joyce was born on Dec. 26, 1942, in Hamilton, Ohio to Edward and Jewell (Mays) Frazier. She graduated from Connersville High School in 1961, Cincinnati Business College in 1962 and Richmond Ivy Tech in 1978. Joyce was a homemaker and raised her two daughters. She was a member of the Bluffton Church of God.

Survivors include her daughters, Erin (Greg) Norris of Cincinnati, Ohio and Natalie (Brian Cosby) Burns of Indianapolis; along with a granddaughter, Alexis (Jason Mann) Swanson and one great-granddaughter, Kalli Swanson.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Private family services will be held with burial at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends may share online condolences with the family at www.thomarich.com.