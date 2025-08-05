Joshua Dean Grote, 40, of Decatur, passed away on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne.

He was born on Oct. 10, 1984, in Van Wert, Ohio, to Dean Grote and Linda L. (Ruble) Weil.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Decatur.

Josh was a 2003 graduate of Bellmont High School. Josh worked for the United States Postal Service for many years.

He enjoyed riding Suzuki motorcycles and driving Corvettes over the years. Josh loved spending time with his niece, Kimber.

Survivors include his step-father, Brian (Alice) Weil of Decatur; brother, Justin (Kelsey) Weil of Decatur; niece, Kimber Weil; two step-brothers, Kyle Lawson and Ethan Conrad both of Decatur; father, Dean (Sue) Grote of Bluffton; half-sister, Natalie (Jason) Anderson of Columbia, Tennessee; half-brother, Paul (Denise) Grote of Bluffton; half-brother, Stephen (Lilliah) Grote of Auburn, Indiana; four paternal nieces and nephews; maternal grandmother, Dorothy E. Ruble of Decatur; and grandmother, Connie Weil of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Weil, on Jan. 19, 2023; maternal grandfather, Ted Ruble; grandfather, Dave Weil; and paternal grandparents, Wilmer Grote and Annie Grote-Fleming.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Decatur, with the Rev. Dr. Daniel Brege officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, at the Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, and one hour prior to the service at the church on Wednesday.

Preferred memorials can be given to Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Arrangements by Zwick and Jahn Funeral Homes of Decatur