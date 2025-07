Among the coming events at Fort Wayne’s Memorial Coliseum are the following: • The Summit City Carnival will be held in the parking lot from Aug. 10. Tickets may be bought online. • Show Me Reptiles & Exotics Show: Aug. 23-24 • ColubridFest: Show Me Reptiles Show: Sept. 18-19 • Johnny Appleseed Festival: Sept. 20-21…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here