Swiss Stitchers will meet Monday, July 28 at 7 p.m. at the Berne Fire Station. There will be a short business meeting followed by a discussion about the 2026 Challenge. Show and tell will finish the meeting. Visitors are always welcome. Contact Vivian Lemmon at 260-692-6227 with any questions….

