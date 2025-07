“Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Crown Jewel,” a musical, will be the next production at the Pulse Opera House in Warren on the weekends of July 18-19, 25-27, Aug. 1-3. Friday and Saturday shows begin at 8 p.m. and Sunday’s at 4 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for those aged…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here