Samuel “Sam” Lukas Peterson, 19, of rural Craigville, passed away Friday, July 4, 2025.

Sam was born in Fort Wayne on Aug. 30, 2005, to Matthew and Catherine (Moore) Peterson. He graduated from Norwell High School in 2023 and had been attending Ball State University. While in high school, Sam ran cross country and track and field. He was also a member of the swimming team and was a state-qualifier in three separate events.

Sam was serving as an airman at the 122nd Fighter Wing Air National Guard base in Fort Wayne. He attended Hope Missionary Church for many years and had recently been attending ITOWN Church in Bluffton. He was very active with the Youth for Christ Core ministry and was previously a leader with the youth leadership teams within his churches.

Sam was an avid disc golfer, and also loved putting Legos together, cooking and spending time with friends and family. He will be remembered as the life of every party and the light in every room.

In addition to his parents, Sam is survived by two brothers, Jakob Peterson (Alana Longardner) of Bluffton and Benjamin Peterson of Craigville; a sister, Sawyer Peterson of Craigville; his grandparents, Tom and Candy Moore of Roanoke and Cal and Renate Peterson of New Haven; a great-grandmother, Else Warnstadt of New Haven; aunts and uncles, Carrie and Jason Johnson, Cliff and Christie Witham, and Harlan “H” Chapman; along with his girlfriend, Lydia Sullivan of Butler.

Sam was preceded in death by his grandparents, DeLoss and Marilyn Hartley, Francis Harris, Harry and Sarah Moore, and Cal and Mag Peterson; a great-grandfather, Richard Warnstadt; and an aunt, Christina (Peterson) Chapman.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at the Family Life Center at Hope Missionary Church in Bluffton. Parking will be on the west side of the church. Please enter through “Door P”.

Services will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. on July 11, 2025, also at the Family Life Center, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Ked Moser will officiate. Burial will follow at Sparks Cemetery in rural Markle, with military graveside rites conducted by the 122nd Fighter Wing Air National Guard in conjunction with the United States Air Force.

Goodwin – Cale & Harnish Memorial Chapel in Bluffton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Rebel Ministries or Big JAWS Youth for Christ.

