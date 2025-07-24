NOTICE OF HEARING FOR AREA PLAN COMMISSION 7/18/2025

Notice is hereby given that the AREA PLAN COMMISSION will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 7th day of August, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.

1. Request of Mike & Karen Todd, 2900 E 1050 N, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Rezoning Petition.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Rezoning: S-1

Common Location: The subject property is located at 2900 E 1050 N, Ossian, Indiana. 46777

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 7 ac SE/4 9-28N-12E in Jefferson Township of Wells County.

2. Request of Wilson Park Development Partnership, Futures LLC, and Gorman and Company LLC, 127 Oak Forest Drive, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Development Plan.

Current Zoning: R-3

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed 11-building 40-unit townhouse project.

Common Location: The subject property is located at the end of both W Central Street and W South Street, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 0.32 ac & 4.28 ac NE/4 5-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

3. Request of City of Bluffton, 128 E Market Street, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Development Plan.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Development Plan: Proposed Wells Community Pool Project.

Common Location: The subject property is located at 310 W Spring Street, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 2.944 ac NW/4 9-26N-12E & 0.05 ac SW/4 4-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Wells County Area Plan Commission Members and Staff:

Tyson Brooks – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #1 (Alternate – Jeff Stringer) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Tim Rohr – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #2 (Alternate – Blake Gerber) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Vicki Andrews – Wells County Council Appointment (Alternate – Scott Elzey) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2028

Bill Horan – Wells Count Extension Agent for Agriculture Appointment (No Alternate) – Term: Virtue of Office

Jarrod Hahn – Wells County Surveyor (No Alternate) – Term: Virtue of Office

Rick Elwell – Bluffton Common Council Appointment (Alternate – Blake Fiechter) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2026

Melissa Woodworth – Ossian Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Jeff Kemper) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Vacant – Poneto Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Paul Miller) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Geoff Lance – Uniondale Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Vacant) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2027

Harry Baumgartner, Jr. – Vera Cruz Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Thomas Mulkey) – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

John Schuhmacher – Zanesville Town Board Appointment (Alternate – Barbara O’Connor) Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2026

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr. – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Suzie Gentis – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Tracey Ulmer – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Tim Sipe – Attorney – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: 1/1/2025-12/31/2025

Dated this 18th day of July, 2025

WELLS COUNTY AREA

PLAN COMMISSION

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 7/24

