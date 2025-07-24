STATE OF INDIANA )

COUNTY OF WELLS )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2505-AD-000004

IN THE MATTER OF )

THE ADOPTION OF: )

W.J.M ., )

A Minor Child )

NOTICE TO UNNAMED FATHER

The unnamed putative father of the child born to Ashtyn E. Monnot on January 1, 2023, or the person who claims to be the father of the child born to Ashtyn E. Monnot on January 1, 2023, is notified that a petition for adoption of the child was filed in the office of the Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court, 102 West Market Street, #201, Bluffton, IN 46714 on May 19, 2025.

If the unnamed putative father seeks to contest the adoption of the child, the unnamed putative father must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with Ind. Code § 31-19-10-1 in the above-named court within thirty days after the date of service of this notice. This notice may be served by publication.

If the unnamed putative father does not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty days after service of this notice, the above-named court shall hear and determine the petition for adoption. The unnamed putative father’s consent is irrevocably implied and the unnamed putative father loses the right to contest the adoption or the validity of the unnamed putative father’s implied consent to the adoption. The unnamed putative father loses the right to establish paternity of the child, by affidavit or otherwise, in Indiana or any other jurisdiction.

Nothing Ashtyn E. Monnot, who is now known as Ashtyn E. Jester, or anyone else says to the unnamed putative father of the child relieves the unnamed putative father of his obligations under this notice.

Under Indiana law, a putative father is a person who is named as or claims that he may be the father of a child born out of wedlock but who has not yet been legally proven to be the child’s father.

This notice complies with Ind. Code § 31-19-4-4 but does not exhaustively set forth the unnamed putative father’s legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Dated this 11th day of July, 2025.

Beth Davis

Clerk of the Wells Circuit Court

Courthouse – Second Floor

102 West Market Street, #201

Bluffton, IN 46714

Telephone: (260) 824-6483

Eric D. Orr, #28713-01

Eric D. Orr, Attorney

346 U.S. Highway 27 North

Berne, IN 46711

Telephone: (260) 589-2345

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

