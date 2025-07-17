NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS

Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 5th day of August 2025, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.

SUPERIOR COURT

Psychiatric Services

(1000-31003-000-0201) $2,600.00

CUMULATIVE CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT – COUNTY COUNCIL

HVAC

(1138-40907-000-0000) $285,670.00

AUDITOR’S INELIGIBLE DEDUCTIONS

Supplies

(1216-20207-000-0000) $1,500.00

20.205 DURABLE PAVEMENT MARK

PE Services

(8132-40602-000-0000) $109,100.00

LOCAL ASSISTANCE AND TRIBAL CO

Professional Services

(8952-30115-000-0000) $90,000.00

2019 COURT INTERPRETER GRANT

Translation Services – Superior

(9112-30134-000-0000) $4,000.00

