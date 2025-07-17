NOTICE TO TAXPAYERS OF ADDITIONAL APPROPRIATIONS
Notice is hereby given the taxpayers of Wells County, Indiana, that the County Council of said County, will meet at the Courthouse Annex in Bluffton, Indiana at 7:00 O’clock p.m. on Tuesday, the 5th day of August 2025, to consider the following additional appropriations more than the budget for the current year.
SUPERIOR COURT
Psychiatric Services
(1000-31003-000-0201) $2,600.00
CUMULATIVE CAPITAL DEVELOPMENT – COUNTY COUNCIL
HVAC
(1138-40907-000-0000) $285,670.00
AUDITOR’S INELIGIBLE DEDUCTIONS
Supplies
(1216-20207-000-0000) $1,500.00
20.205 DURABLE PAVEMENT MARK
PE Services
(8132-40602-000-0000) $109,100.00
LOCAL ASSISTANCE AND TRIBAL CO
Professional Services
(8952-30115-000-0000) $90,000.00
2019 COURT INTERPRETER GRANT
Translation Services – Superior
(9112-30134-000-0000) $4,000.00
oj, nb 7/17
hspaxlp