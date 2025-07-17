NOTICE OF ADOPTION

OF A DECLARATORY

RESOLUTION OF THE

MARKLE REDEVELOPMENT

COMMISSION AND OF A

PUBLIC HEARING WITH RESPECT THERETO

Notice is hereby given that the Markle Redevelopment Commission (the “Commission”), adopted a Declaratory Resolution on July 9, 2025 (the “Declaratory Resolution”), making certain modifications to the Markle Industrial Park Economic Development Area (the “Economic Development Area”) by modifying the plan for the Economic Development Area as set forth in Exhibit A attached thereto (the “Amendment”).

Notice is hereby given that the Commission will conduct a public hearing on July 28, 2025, beginning at 8:00 a.m., local time, at the Markle Town Hall, 154 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770, to receive and hear remonstrances and objections from all persons interested in or affected by the proposed Amendment and the proceedings pertaining thereto.

The Commission will consider the public utility and the benefit of the proposed Amendment. The Final Confirmatory Resolution and the Economic Development Plan may be inspected during normal business hours at the Markle Town Hall, 154 E. Morse Street, Markle, Indiana 46770.

Dated this 9th day of June 2025.

MARKLE REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION

