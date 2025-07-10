NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS 7/2/2025

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 22nd day of July, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.

1. Request of Pursifull Enterprises, LLC, 513 S Baldwin, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Special Exception.

Current Zoning: I-1

Proposed Special Exception: To allow a residential space to be located within the existing commercial structure.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 513 S Baldwin, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 0.69 acre in the SW/4 27-27N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

2. Request of Dustin Allen Ramseyer, 4920 W 1000 S-90, Montpelier, IN 47359 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the side yard setback from 20’ to 14’ for a pole barn.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 4920 W 1000 S-90, Montpelier, Indiana. 47359

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1 acre in the NW/4 29-25N-11E in Chester Township of Wells County.

3. Request of Christopher L & Stephanie M Bishir, 4025 E 900 N, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the side and rear yard setbacks from 20’ to 10’ for a pole barn.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 4025 E 900 N, Ossian, Indiana. 46777

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 1.38 acre in the SW/4 14-28N-12E in Jefferson Township of Wells County.

4. Request of Tad R & Stephanie L Baumgartner, 204 E Washington, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-2

Proposed Variance: To reduce the rear yard setback from 5’ to 0’ for a shed with a lean-to.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 204 E Washington, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Original PT Lot 105 in the NE/4 4-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Board of Zoning Appeals Members and Staff:

Tyson Brooks – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #1 – Term: 1/1/2024 – 12/31/2027

Tracy Gentis – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #2 – Term: 1/1/2024 – 12/31/2027

Jerry Petzel – Bluffton Common Council Appointment – Term: 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2025

Bill Dowty – Ossian Town Board Appointment – Term: 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2025

Tim Rohr – Area Plan Commission Appointment – Term: 1/1/2025 – 12/31/2025

Tim Sipe – Attorney – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: 1/1/2025 – 12/31/2025

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr. – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Suzie Gentis – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Tracey Ulmer – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Dated this 2 day of July, 2025

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

oj, nb 7/10

