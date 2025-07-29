Home RSS Psi Iota Xi – Alpha Eta Chapter sponsors Duck Race to Benefit... Psi Iota Xi – Alpha Eta Chapter sponsors Duck Race to Benefit Family Centered Services, Inc. July 29, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Psi Iota Xi… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 07-29-2025 RSS Group discusses possible confined feeding operation RSS Indiana Lt. Gov. Micah Beckwith speaks at Wells County GOP event