INCIDENTS City: Friday, 3:49 p.m., 1000 block of West Lancaster Street. Civil dispute between family. Friday, 3:56 p.m., 1000 block of Greenfield Lane. Civil family issue. Situation calmed. Friday, 6:01 p.m., Lancaster Senior Villas, 1800 S Wayne St. Civil dispute between neighbors. Friday, 7:04 p.m., Wayne and Washington streets. Street flooded. Friday, 9:55 p.m., 20…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here