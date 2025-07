The Muddy River free summer concerts on Wednesdays begin at 6 p.m. at Fort Wayne’s Promenade Park. Food and drinks will be available from Teds Snack & Bar at the Promenade Park Cafe. On the schedule are the following: July 9: Six Food Blonde July 23: Kangaroo Kourt Aug. 6: Austin Bridges Aug. 20: We…

