Maxine Rose (Pape) Brandyberry, of Fort Wayne, passed from this life on July 24, 2025. She was the youngest of the four “Poppy Girls,” born to Emma Heckley and Richard Pape in Echo, two miles southeast of Ossian, on March 2, 1931, she lived a full life of 94 years.

She married David Lewis Brandyberry on Sept. 2, 1949, and together they raised four children in Waynedale. They were avid square dancers and cloggers, campers, gardeners and active grandparents. A business owner, Maxine was a favorite dog groomer to many in the local area for more than 25 years. After retiring, she continued to stay busy as a part-time florist.

She is survived by her children, David “Bruce” (Dawn) Brandyberry, Amy (Jon) Oliver and James “Dean” (Wanda) Brandyberry; seven grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dave; and her daughter, Camilla Rose Brandyberry.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1, 2025, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Funeral Home, 120 West Mill, Ossian, Indiana 46777, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., with her oldest grandchild officiating.

Maxine will be laid to rest beside her husband of 62 years in Oak Lawn Cemetery. One final Happy Hour dinner will immediately follow for family and friends at the Archbold-Wilson Park Pavilion in Ossian.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

