Kathleen Alice Smith, 87, of Anderson, passed away on July 17, 2025, at her home in Uniondale.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1938, in Anderson, the daughter of Frederick and Honora (Eck) Richard. Kathleen resided in Anderson most of her life.

Kathleen graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1954. She attended Anderson University, graduating in 1983 with a bachelor’s in elementary education.

Kathleen was an accomplished organist and accompanist at St. Mary’s Catholic Church for most of her life and was a teacher at St. Mary’s Elementary School. She loved music and teaching.

She married Edward Lee Smith on June 21, 1958, in Anderson. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Lee Smith, March 19, 2022, and her siblings, Frederick Richard and Maddie Leffel. Survivors include her children, Mark (Mary) Smith of Anderson, Kathy (Tim) Pedro of Uniondale, David (Teresa) Smith of Bluffton, Ann Henriott of Anderson, and Daniel Smith of Gainesville, Florida; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Nora Carsey and Clement Richard.

Also, incredibly special to Kathleen were her hospice caregivers: Brittany DeWyse, Courtny Clayton and Saira Makic.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 24, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Anderson.

A funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Metzger officiating.