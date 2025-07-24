Herman J. Fiechter, 97, of Bluffton, passed away Tuesday morning, July 22, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Herman was born in Bluffton on Dec. 5, 1927, to William and Salome (Aschliman) Fiechter. He married Phyllis Brickley on Sept. 24, 1949. She preceded him in death on Jan. 25, 2020.

Survivors include four sons, Stan (Lori) Fiechter of Bluffton, Gary (Stacey) Fiechter of Bluffton, Brian (Deb) Fiechter of Bluffton and Keith (Kathy) Fiechter of Bluffton; four daughters, Patty Pommer of Fort Wayne, Sharon (Ben) Cole of Suwanee, Georgia, Nancy Bedwell of Bluffton and Lisa (Tim) Jolloff of Fort Myers, Florida; along with 33 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Herman is also survived by a sister-in-law, Maxine Fiechter; and three brothers-in-law, Claire Yergler, Jerry (Janice) Brickley and Earl (Shirley) Brickley.

In addition to his wife and parents, Herman was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles and Carl Fiechter; two sisters, Dorothy Fiechter and Mary Jane Yergler; a son-in-law, Bruce Bedwell; three grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

A private memorial service will be held at Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home in Bluffton, officiated by Lynn Fiechter. Burial will be held at the Apostolic Christian Cemetery in Adams County.

