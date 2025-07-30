Garry Allen Reff, born on Christmas Day 1943 in Bluffton, went to his heavenly home on July 23, 2025. He left this world at peace after spending a week surrounded by his family, reminiscing, praying, and sharing together. He was 81 years old.

Garry grew up in northern Wells County on a dairy farm, the youngest son of Milo and Lula (Julian) Reff. He graduated from East Rock Creek High School and earned both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Ball State University, majoring in English and social studies. He taught for 34 years in secondary education at Sulphur Springs, Yorktown, and Anderson school systems. His favorite subject to teach was psychology.

Garry met his wife Ella at Ball State in biology class and invited her to the homecoming dance. They were married on Jan. 12, 1964, and had three daughters, Marla, Brenda and Lora. During their 61-year marriage, they enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. as well as Europe. They loved playing duplicate bridge at the Muncie Delaware County Senior Center, and Garry earned his Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League. He also enjoyed bowling and golfing at the Elks golf course.

After retiring from teaching, he was called into the ministry and served as the local pastor at Millgrove United Methodist Church in Blackford County from 1999-2008. His love of Jesus was evident to all who met him throughout his career.

He was an active member in United Methodist Men at Yorktown United Methodist Church, and he and Ella started the TFL class (Truth, Faith and Loyalty). He sang in the church choir, served on the administrative board, and taught Sunday School. He was an officer and speaker with Full Gospel Business Men’s Fellowship. In these ministries, Garry shared about the miracles he was able to witness and how much it strengthened his personal faith.

Garry had a great sense of humor and a keen ability to win at any family card game. His famous parting words were “I’m glad you got to see me.” His grandchildren enjoyed trying to beat him at chess. Garry was an involved father, teaching his girls how to play sports, fix things around the house, and make smart choices in choosing their friends and life partners. He knew when to give advice and when to just listen and be an encourager. His wise counsel will be missed, but his legacy remains.

Garry is survived by his beloved wife Ella, daughters Marla Kessler (Ben), Brenda Legaspi (Mike), and Lora York (Larry); grandchildren Joshua and Shannon Kessler and Aaron and Adam Legaspi; and brother Roger (Helga) Reff, as well as his brothers-and-sisters-in-law (Lockhart), nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Harley Wayne Reff and his wife Ellen.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1 at Garden View Funeral Home in Muncie with a memorial service at 2 p.m. Burial will be in the Gardens of Memory.

Memorial gifts may be sent in lieu of flowers to Yorktown Methodist Church, 2301 S. Broadway, Yorktown, IN 47396.