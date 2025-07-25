Home E-Edition Friday, July 25, 2025 Friday, July 25, 2025 July 25, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Today’s news: Student honored for heroism; INDOT considering four-way stop at U.S. 224, C.R. 300 W; 60th Wedding Anniversary; and more … If you are having difficulty with the e-edition below, Click (touch) here to open as a PDF…. Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR E-Edition Thursday, July 24, 2025 E-Edition Wednesday, July 23, 2025 E-Edition Tuesday, July 22, 2025