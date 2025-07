First Bank of Berne (FBB) is a $3,000 sponsor for the 20th annual Duck Race to benefit Family Centered Services, Inc (FCS). The race is set for Saturday, Aug. 9, at 11 a.m. The event will take place at Pickett’s Run Park in Bluffton and will include the duck race, music, games, a foam party,…

