Home RSS Faith, others are on Whicker’s mind as retirement approaches Faith, others are on Whicker’s mind as retirement approaches July 7, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Mayor John Whicker recently… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook 07-07-2025 News Taylor University to host writing conference RSS Bluffton Street Department software to help grade roads