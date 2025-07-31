Dwight Emerson James, 81, of Markle, passed away peacefully at 2:56 p.m. on Monday, July 28, 2025, at Stillwater Hospice in Fort Wayne.

Dwight was born on Aug. 8, 1943, in Wells County, to the late Herman James and Nora (Riggs) James. A hardworking and dedicated man, Dwight was employed for many years at DANA Corporation and later worked at Southern Wells Schools, where he made lasting connections with staff and students alike.

Dwight married Mary Lou (Griffin) James on Jan. 1, 1966, in Marion. He was a member of the Church of McNatt and lived a life guided by his faith, kindness and strong values. Dwight enjoyed camping trips with his family, cheering on the Cincinnati Reds, and watching Indiana University basketball, especially during March Madness. Dwight’s legacy of love, faith and family will live on in all who knew him.

Dwight is survived by his devoted wife, Mary Lou (Griffin) James of Markle; his sons and daughters-in-law, Brian and Sheri James, Kevin and Deb James, and Keith and Melissa James; and his loving brother, Ron James. He was a proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren: Brad (Kalyn) James, Derik James, Nick (Alex) James, Isiak (Kaitlynne) James, Jackson (Morgan) James, Makayla (Sean) Carlson, Griffin James, Erika James, Maria James and Flint James. He was also blessed with 12 great-grandchildren who brought him immense joy.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Garl James and Richard James, as well as his beloved granddaughter, Emily James.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember from 3-8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, at Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home located at 203 N. Matilda St. in Warren, and again from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, with burial to follow at Jones Cemetery in rural Wells County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: The Church at McNatt, 8343 S 1100 W-90 Montpelier, IN 47359

Arrangements have been entrusted to Glancy-H. Brown & Son Funeral Home in Warren, Indiana.