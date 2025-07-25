Dixie L. Osborn, 85, of Ossian, passed away Wednesday evening, July 23, 2025, at her residence.

Dixie was born in Wells County on March 5, 1940, to William “Herbert” Brickley Sr. and Gladys (Rohrabaugh) Brickley. She married Hanford “Hank” H. Osborn in Fort Wayne on July 2, 1960. He preceded her in death on June 26, 2024.

Dixie attended Rockcreek High School in Wells County and was a lifelong homemaker. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.

Survivors include three sons, Jeff (Linda) Osborn of Bluffton, Brian Osborn of Bluffton and Chad (Jennifer) Osborn of Ossian; a daughter, Penny Gibson of Ossian; four grandchildren, Brandon Freeman, Quinn Gibson, Ethan Osborn (fiancée Sydney Myers) and Jenna Osborn; and two sisters, Frieda Key of Ossian and Dorothy (Enos) Gore of Keystone.

In addition to her husband and parents, Dixie was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Steven Gibson; nine brothers, George, Bryce, Richard, Warren, Chester, Clarence “Coon”, Dean, Jerry and Bill Brickley; and four sisters, Alice Jacobs, Madge “Joan” Knight, Janet Marshall, Beatrice Huffman and Elizabeth Heron.

Per Dixie’s wishes, there are no public services planned at this time. Burial will be held at Horeb Cemetery in Wells County. Goodwin – Harnish Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wells County Friends of the Shelter.

