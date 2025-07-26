Daniel Jacob Livingstone, 36, passed away July 17, 2025, at his home in Fort Wayne. He was born on June 13, 1989, in Fort Wayne.

He graduated from Carroll High School in 2009 and earned a double major at IPFW.

He is survived by his father, Donald Livingstone.

Daniel was preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth Terese Livingstone, Oct. 28, 2020.

A Celebration of life will be held, with a final date and location pending.

Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne, IN.