Home RSS Chad Prather to headline annual Wells County Republican Party Reagan Rally Chad Prather to headline annual Wells County Republican Party Reagan Rally July 30, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Chad Prather will… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 07-30-2025 RSS Mentzer is sworn in as new mayor of Bluffton RSS BHMSD summer lunch program continues to grow