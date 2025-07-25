Carol Natalie Stern, 92, formerly of Bluffton, passed away peacefully on July 23, 2025.

Born in Bluffton on May 19, 1933 to Glen and Queenie Barger, Carol was the youngest of three children. She grew up alongside her beloved brothers, Bill and John Barger, both of whom preceded her in death.

On Sept. 7, 1952, she married Doyle Robert Stern. They shared 67 years of marriage marked by deep love, faith and a commitment to family. He preceded her in death on Jan. 16, 2020.

Carol was a woman of warmth, creativity and service. She worked at RS & M Studios, where she carefully colored black-and-white photographs by hand. She later served as the bookkeeper for her husband’s business, Stern’s Auto Body. Carol eventually took on several roles at the Wells County Public Library, combining her love of organization, books and people.

A lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church of Bluffton, Carol was deeply grounded in her faith and service. She and Doyle participated in mission trips across the United States and abroad, including to Africa and Jamaica.

Carol was widely known as a gracious host and loved nothing more than gathering family and friends around her table. She enjoyed painting, sewing, flower arranging and other creative pursuits. She found peace and joy in time spent outdoors and in travel—whether on church trips, family vacations or walks in nature.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Libby) Stern of West Bloomfield, Michigan and Mark (Suzanne) Stern of Kewanee, Illinois; her grandchildren Ashley (Kyle) Morey of Geneseo, Illinois, Ali (Tyler) Litton of Atkinson, Illinois, Glen (Alexis) Stern of Detroit, Michigan and Adam (Erin) Stern of Livonia, Michigan; and her great-grandchildren Landon, Charlotte, Grady, Milo, Lily and Lucy, with two more expected soon.

Carol is also remembered fondly by her extended family and the many friends whose lives she touched over the years.

Calling hours will be held at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton from 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 9. A Private family graveside will be held at Elm Grove Cemetery, Bluffton, Indiana, with the Rev. Ed Fisher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation or the First United Methodist Church of Bluffton and can be directed to the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lemler family of Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can share online condolences with the Stern family at www.thomarich.com