Richard L. Warner, 81, of Cadillac, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on June 3, 2025.

Richard was born on Feb. 5, 1944 to George L Warner and Iris E Warner in Bluffton. Richard married Diane L. Petrimoulx on October 6, 1977, in Cadillac, Michigan.

Diane survives him along with their children Kent (Leslee) Warner of Manton, Michigan, Doug (Sondra) Warner of Marion, Michigan, Denise (Brian) Gibson of Cadillac, Michigan, Alex Warner of Cadillac, Michigan, and Victoria (Steve B) Warner of Wellston, Michigan. Richard is also survived by siblings Debra (Phil) Leas of Poneto, Kenneth (Sandra) Warner of Bluffton, Ralph (Connie) Warner of Poneto, Judy(Jim) Oswalt of Poneto and Bonnie Pierson of Lakeland, Florida. Richard also has numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.

Richard worked many years in Quality Control with his most recent employment being with Northern Precision Products in Leroy, Michigan. Richard had many lasting friendships through his years of employment, playing softball, neighbors and his classmates. He could light up any room with his jokes or stories and could strike up a conversation with anyone (per his wife, he could talk to a rock) lol. He was known to many as “Ridge Runner.” He loved fishing, playing golf, softball and spending time with his family. He will be greatly missed!