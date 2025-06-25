NOTICE

The Wells County Board of Commissioners and the Wells County Council are accepting applications for a Board Appointment to the Wells County Public Library Board. The appointment with the board is for a four-year term commencing on August 15, 2025. If you are interested in serving on this board please contact the Wells County Auditor’s Office at 260-824-6470 for an application. Applications can also be downloaded by going to the Commissioner or County Council page on the County Website at www.wellscounty.org/county-commissioners/. Send completed applications to Wells County Auditor, 102 W Market St., Suite 205, Bluffton, IN 46714 or email to auditor@wellscounty.org. Applications will be accepted through July 15th.

