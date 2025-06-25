STATE OF INDIANA

COUNTY OF WELLS SS:

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2506-EU-000025

IN THE MATTER OF THE

UNSUPERVISED ESTATE

OF SHARON E. BOWMAN,

DECEASED.

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that Bryan Bowman was, on the 9th day of June, 2025 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Sharon E. Bowman, deceased, who died on the 11th day of May, 2025, leaving no will. The estate will be administered without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

This 9th day of June, 2025.

Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Attorney for the Estate:

Konrad M.L. Urberg

Urberg Law Office, LLC

803 S. Calhoun Street, Ste. 600

Fort Wayne, IN 46802

(T) 260-456-9988

(F) 260-426-0636

konrad@urberglaw.com

nb 6/18, 6/25

hspaxlp