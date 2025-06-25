STATE OF INDIANA
COUNTY OF WELLS SS:
IN THE WELLS
CIRCUIT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
CAUSE NO.
90C01-2506-EU-000025
IN THE MATTER OF THE
UNSUPERVISED ESTATE
OF SHARON E. BOWMAN,
DECEASED.
NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED
ADMINISTRATION
Notice is hereby given that Bryan Bowman was, on the 9th day of June, 2025 appointed Personal Representative of the Estate of Sharon E. Bowman, deceased, who died on the 11th day of May, 2025, leaving no will. The estate will be administered without court supervision.
All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the Clerk of this Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.
This 9th day of June, 2025.
Beth Davis
Clerk, Wells Circuit Court
Attorney for the Estate:
Konrad M.L. Urberg
Urberg Law Office, LLC
803 S. Calhoun Street, Ste. 600
Fort Wayne, IN 46802
(T) 260-456-9988
(F) 260-426-0636
konrad@urberglaw.com
nb 6/18, 6/25
hspaxlp