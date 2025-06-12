STATE OF INDIANA )

WELLS COUNTY )

IN THE WELLS

CIRCUIT COURT

CAUSE NO.

90C01-2505-EU-000024

IN THE MATTER OF THE )

ESTATE OF )

VIRGINIA M. MCMILLEN, )

Deceased )

NOTICE OF UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION

Notice is hereby given that KANDICE L. REBER, DEBRA S. ROGERS, AND TERRI A. PARSONS were, on May 30, 2025, appointed co-personal representatives of the estate of VIRGINIA M. MCMILLEN, deceased, who died on April 14, 2025, and were authorized to administer said estate without court supervision.

All persons who have claims against this estate, whether or not now due, must file the claim in the office of the clerk of this court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or within nine (9) months after the decedent’s death, whichever is earlier, or the claims will be forever barred.

Dated at Bluffton, Indiana, this May 30, 2025.

/s/Beth Davis

Clerk, Wells Circuit Court

Timothy K. Babcock

Attorney No. 21526-90

DALE, HUFFMAN & BABCOCK

30 Premier Avenue

Bluffton, Indiana 46714

(260) 824-5566

Attorney for Estate

