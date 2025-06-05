NOTICE OF HEARING FOR BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS 5/30/2025

Notice is hereby given that the BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS will hold a Public Hearing in Conference Room 105 in the Wells Carnegie Government Annex, 223 W. Washington St., in the City of Bluffton, IN at 7:00 o’clock P.M. on the 24th day of June, 2025, for the purpose of reviewing and hearing comments on the petition(s) listed below.

1. Request of Tonya M Hoffacker, 711 Willowbrook Trail, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the side yard setback from 5’ to 0’ for a pool deck.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 711 Willowbrook Trail, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Willowbrook Village #3 Lot 194 in the SW/4 27-27N-12E in Lancaster Township of Wells County.

2. Request of Ryan M & Rebecca Joy Wilson, 6897 N SR 1, Ossian, IN 46777 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the rear and side yard setbacks from 20’ to 14’ for a barn.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 6897 N SR 1, Ossian, Indiana. 46777

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 0.9 acres in the NW/4 34-28N-12E in Jefferson Township of Wells County.

3. Request of Otto C & Judy A Clausen, 1530 S Sutton Circle Dr., Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-1

Proposed Variance: To increase the size allowance from 1500 sq ft to 1712 sq ft for a barn.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 1793 S 300 E, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as Timberline Estates Lot 2 in the SW/4 10-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

4. Request of Rick L & Beth A Fiechter et al, 11622 S SR 1, Montpelier, IN 47359 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: A-1

Proposed Variance: To reduce the front yard setback from 80’ to 50’ and incease height allownace from 100’ to 120’ for a grain bin.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 11711 S SR 1, Montpelier, Indiana. 47359

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as 42.39 acres in the SE/4 34-25N-12E in Nottingham Township of Wells County.

5. Request of William Vaughn, 329 E Ohio, Bluffton, IN 46714 for the purpose of a Variance.

Current Zoning: R-2

Proposed Variance: To reduce the front yard setback from 5’ to 2.5’ for an existing pool.

Common Location: The subject property is located along 329 E Ohio, Bluffton, Indiana. 46714

Brief Legal: The subject property is described as RW&JW Townleys South Lot 12 in the SE/4 4-26N-12E in Harrison Township of Wells County.

Board of Zoning Appeals Members and Staff:

Tyson Brooks – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #1 – Term: 1/1/2024 – 12/31/2027

Tracy Gentis – Wells County Commissioner Appointment #2 – Term: 1/1/2024 – 12/31/2027

Jerry Petzel – Bluffton Common Council Appointment – Term: 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2025

Bill Dowty – Ossian Town Board Appointment – Term: 1/1/2022 – 12/31/2025

Tim Rohr – Area Plan Commission Appointment – Term: 1/1/2025 – 12/31/2025

Tim Sipe – Attorney – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: 1/1/2025 – 12/31/2025

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr. – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Suzie Gentis – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Tracey Ulmer – Wells County Area Plan Commission – Term: Virtue of Office

Dated this 30th day of May, 2025

WELLS COUNTY BOARD

OF ZONING APPEALS

Michael Lautzenheiser, Jr.,

Director

hspaxlp