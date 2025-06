INCIDENTS City: Wednesday, 2:32 p.m., Washington and Main streets. Jug of yellow liquid by crosswalk. Possibly urine. Wednesday, 3:16 p.m., Bluffton Police Fire Department, 204 E Market St. One in custody. Wednesday, 3:24 p.m., Main and Market streets. Driver cited for expired plates. Wednesday, 4:18 p.m., Walmart Supercenter, 2100 N Main St. Report of suspicious…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here