INCIDENTS City: Friday, 5:32 p.m., Main and Silver streets. Report of low hanging wires. Unable to locate. Friday, 6:17 p.m., Auto Doctor, 1150 N Main St. Car vs. deer. Friday, 7:14 p.m., 500 block of West Cherry Street. Report of bike theft. Friday, 7:20 p.m., Christian New Light Church, 1011 W Washington St. Report of…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here