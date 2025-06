INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 3:02 p.m., 400 block of West Townley Street. Junk violation. Tuesday, 3:05 p.m., 400 block of West Townley Street. Weed violation. Tuesday, 3:20 p.m., 200 block of West South Street. Report of harassment. Tuesday, 5:08 p.m., Perry and Oak streets. Parking problem. Tuesday, 5:35 p.m., 700 block of Cedar Road. Civil issue…

Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here