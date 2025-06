INCIDENTS City: Tuesday, 4:19 p.m., Fairview Cemetery, 3129 E S.R. 124. Report of bicycle flipped over on walkway. Tuesday, 4:23 p.m., Wells Community Swimming Pool, 310 W Spring St. Report of domestic dispute. Tuesday, 5:17 p.m., 500 block of West Ohio Street. Brandon Michael Betz, 32, Bluffton, was arrested for domestic battery and strangulation, both…

