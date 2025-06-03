Peter E. Schwartz, 76, of rural Geneva, passed away at 12:58 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025, at his home in Geneva. He was born on Monday, July 26, 1948, in Adams County. He married Joesphine E. (Girod) Schwartz on Thursday, September 18, 1969.

Survivors include his wife, Joesphine E. (Girod) Schwartz, Geneva; sons, Samuel J. (Rebecca R.) Schwartz, Bryant, Enos J. (Christina W.) Schwartz, Berne, Amos J. (Barbara O.E.) Schwartz, Geneva, Pete J. (Susie) Schwartz, Bryant, Stephen J. (Adel) Schwartz, Geneva, Mervin J. (Emmie) Schwartz, Geneva, Nathan J. (Fannie) Schwartz, Geneva; daughters, Susan J. Schwartz, Geneva, Elizabeth J. (Samuel) Christner, Berne, Barbara J. (Pete) Schwartz, Berne, Maryann J. (Enos) Christner, Geneva, Josephine J. (Samuel) Girod, Owingsville, Kentucky, Martha J. (Amos) Girod, Geneva; 127 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; a nephew; siblings, Maggie (Levi), Monroe, Katie (Eli), Bluffton, Salome (Melvin), Monroe, Amos (Maryann), Geneva, Barbara (Nate), Geneva, Emanuel (Emma), Monroe, Fannie (Willie), Decatur, Rosie (Samuel), Monroe, Dan (Mary), Berne, Anna (Sam), Stephensport, Kentucky, Samuel (Salome), Geneva, Martha (Levi), Geneva and Emma (Ben), Monroe.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter A. Schwartz and Elizabeth M. (Schwartz) Schwartz; and siblings, Elizabeth, Josephine, Jake, Anna and Stephen (Mary).

Visitation will be held at the Schwartz Residence located at 677 Covered Bridge Rd. Geneva on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

A Funeral Service will be held at the Schwartz Residence at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025, with Bishop Joe R. Girod officiating. Burial will follow in the Bunker Hill Amish Cemetery in Geneva.

Arrangements are being handled by Downing & Glancy Funeral Home in Geneva.

Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com