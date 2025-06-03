Home RSS Ossian structure fire impacts two vehicles, surrounding residential buildings safe Ossian structure fire impacts two vehicles, surrounding residential buildings safe June 3, 2025 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Local fire departments… Membership Required You must be a member to access this content. View Membership Levels Already a member? Log in here RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR News Police Notebook: 06-3-2025 RSS Mayor Whicker resigns from office, effective July 31 Sports Norwell defeats Bellmont to win baseball sectional title